Member asks question wearing mask in LS

New Delhi: Navneet Ravi Rana, an independent member from Maharashtra, on Thursday asked a question in Lok Sabha wearing a mask.

With cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, many people have started wearing masks as a precaution to ward off infection.

During the Question Hour, Rana asked a question about power supply wearing a mask.

She represents Amravati constituency in Maharashtra.

The proceedings were later adjourned till noon, amid ruckus over Delhi violence. (PTI)