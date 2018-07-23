Mehbooba’s uncle quits PDP vice-prez post

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Sartaj Madni, an uncle of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, resigned as the vice-president of the Peoples Democratic Party today.

The resignation comes three weeks after several PDP MLAs, including senior leader Imran Ansari and his uncle Abdi Ansari, had accused Mufti of nepotism and questioned her decision to surround herself with her relatives and friends in the party.

“I have submitted my resignation to Mehbooba Mufti (PDP president),” Madni told PTI. The PDP leader said he has resigned from the post in the “larger interests” of the party, including its stability and unity. While Madni refused to answer any questions, his resignation is believed to be part of efforts within the PDP to bring back the disgruntled legislators.

The seven rebel legislators, including two MLCs, had come out in the open against Mufti after the PDP-BJP coalition government in the state fell, following the withdrawal of support by the saffron party. (PTI)