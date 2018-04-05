Mehbooba welcomes SC observation on Article 370

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives a special status to the State, is not a temporary provision.
“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observation regarding its (Article 370) permanent status is a welcome assurance to our people,” Mufti said in a tweet.
She said Article 370 not only safeguards the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir, but also “plays a bigger role” in preserving the religious, cultural and linguistic integrity of the State. The Supreme Court on Tuesday said Article 370 was not a temporary provision.
