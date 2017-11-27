Mehbooba visits Hazratbal Shrine

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited the Hazratbal Dargah here and oversaw the arrangements for the devotees for the Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi which is being observed next week.

The Chief Minister visited the shrine and paid obeisance there, an official spokesperson said.

He said she took an on the spot review of the arrangements put in place by the J&K Muslim Waqf Board and the divisional administration including the police, traffic police, health and other departments for the purpose.

Mufti, who is also the chairperson of the Waqf Board, directed uninterrupted supply of electricity, drinking water and proper sanitation facilities at the shrine complex, particularly during the prayers, the spokesman said.

She emphasised on elaborate heating arrangements for devotees, particularly women.

Mufti went round the areas earmarked for prayers for ladies and gents, places of ablution and facilitation counters and took stock of the facilities put in place there, the spokesperson said.

He said the chief minister directed the divisional administration to put in place similar arrangements at all the shrines and mosques of the valley during the Eid-i-Milad.

She also directed removal of bottlenecks to ensure easy entry and exit of devotees to the shrine complex, the spokesperson said.