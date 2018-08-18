Mehbooba virtually parades 2/3rd of PDP MLAs, MLCs, MPs to Vajpayee’s funeral

Share Share 0 Share 0

Major setback to attempts of forming BJP’s new coalition with PDP’s rebels

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Amid widespread speculations about defiance, defections and rebellion in her political organisation after losing the government in June this year, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday virtually paraded two-third strength of her MLAs, five MLCs and two Members of Parliament to New Delhi, ostensibly to participate in the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral.

It was for the first time after breakdown of the PDP-BJP coalition on June 19 – followed by open rebellion by five MLAs and rumours of the defection of 15 more MLAs-that Mehbooba conveyed to all concerned that she was still the queen. This development has all the potential to cause a setback to the forces seeking formation of a new government, comprising 25 of BJPs MLAs, two MLAs of the BJP’s pre-poll ally Peoples Conference and around 20 rumoured rebels of PDP.

Present in Mehbooba’s entourage 1: Mehbooba Mufti MLA

2: Syed Altaf Bukhari MLA

3: Syed Basharat Bukhari MLA

4: Syed Farooq Andrabi MLA

5: Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura MLA

6: Ch Zulfkar MLA

7: Ch Qamar Hussain MLA

8. Shah Mohammad Tantray MLA

9: Mohammad Khalil Bandh MLA

10: Abdul Rehman Veeri MLA

11: Mushtaq Ahmad Shah MLA

12: Zahoor Ahmad Mir MLA

13: Aijaz Ahmad Mir MLA

14: Yawar Dilawar Mir MLA

15: Noor Mohammad Sheikh MLA

16: Mohammad Ashraf Mir MLA

17: Adv Mohammad Yousuf MLA

18: Anjum Fazili MLA

19: Naeem Akhtar MLC

20: Firdaus Ahmad Tak MLC

21: Khursheed Alam MLC

22: Surinder Choudhary MLC

23: Zaffar Iqbal Manhas MLC

24: Fayaz Ahmad Mir MP

25: Nazir Ahmad Laway MP

26: Waheedur Rehman Parra, President Youth PDP



Both the former Chief Minister, NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, have asserted in the last two months that the BJP was indulging in “horse trading” and engineering defections in PDP to cobble up a new ruling coalition. Even as PDP has been silent, NC as well as Congress have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly, followed by fresh Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Late on Thursday evening, Mehbooba decided to fly to New Delhi on Friday with all of her MLAs, MLCs and MPs including former Ministers, to participate in Vajpayee’s funeral and pay rich tributes to the BJP leader who had generously accommodated PDP’s demands of détente, friendship with Pakistan and soft policy towards separatists and terrorists for his five years in office as Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2009.

Absent from Mehbooba’s entourage 1: Imran Reza Ansari MLA

2: Maulvi Abid Ansari MLA

3: Abdul Majeed Paddar MLA

4: Javid Hassan Baig MLA

5: Mohammad Abbas Wani MLA

6: Haseeb Drabu MLA

7: Abdul Haq Khan MLA

8: Javed Mustafa Mir MLA

9: Asiea Naqash MLA

10: Abdul Rahim Rather MLA

11: Raja Manzoor MLA

12. Muzaffar Hussain Baig MP

Of the 25 important PDP leaders, who flew to New Delhi and joined Mehbooba’s caravan, as many as 18 were MLAs. They included MLAs and ex-Ministers Syed Altaf Bukhari, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Syed Farooq Andrabi, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Ch Zulfkar Ali, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Mohammad Khalil Bandh and Zahoor Ahmad Mir.

Mehbooba’s entourage also included MLC and ex-Minister Naeem Akhtar besides MLAs Ch Qamar Hussain, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, Yawar Dilawar, Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Advocate Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Anjum Fazili.

MLCs Firdaus Ahmad Tak, Mir Khursheed Alam, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Surinder Choudhary besides Rajya Sabha Members Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Nazir Ahmad Laway were also conspicuously present in Mehbooba’s team Delhi. PDP’s Youth President Waheedur Rehman Parra also travelled to Delhi with Mehbooba.

Most of the PDP’s MLAs, MLCs and MPs stayed at J&K House in Chanakyapuri and nearby Ashok Hotel of Indian Tourism Development Corporation. Interestingly, NC President, former CM and Lok Sabha Member Farooq Abdullah too flew to the union capital in a Go Air flight that carried Mehbooba and most of her party MLAs.

All the five PDP MLAs, who have issued statements against Mehbooba and her relatives while announcing their defiance, were absent from her team. They included ex-Minister and MLA Imran Reza Ansari, his uncle and MLA Maulvi Abid Ansari, ex-Minister and MLA Abdul Majeed Paddar, Mohammad Abbas Wani and Javid Hassan Baig.

Six more MLAs, namely Haseeb Drabu, Abdul Haq Khan, Javed Mustafa Mir, Asiea Naqash (ex-Ministers), Abdul Rahim Rather and Raja Manzoor, besides PDP’s one-odd Lok Sabha Member Muzaffar Hussain Baig were conspicuously absent from Mehbooba’s brigade.

Two senior PDP leaders told STATE TIMES that Drabu had returned from China late today and he was in touch with Mehbooba. They said that rest of the five had conveyed to the party high command late last night that they were “in total solidarity with her” but could not travel to New Delhi on Friday due to domestic commitments and being far away from Srinagar. However, this could not be confirmed from independent sources.

The PDP leaders maintained that Muzaffar Hussain Baig was preoccupied with some commitments at his home in Srinagar. They claimed that as many as 24 out of 29 MLAs were supporting Mehbooba Mufti as their leader. “Even the so-called five rebels have not till date resigned, formed a new party or joined some other party”, one of the senior PDP leaders and ex-Ministers asserted.