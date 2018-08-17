Mehbooba to lead all PDP MLAs in Vajpayee’s funeral Farooq to represent NC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All the MLAs of PDP including Mehbooba Mufti are going to New Delhi on Friday to participate in last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while the National Conference will be represented by Farooq Abdullah

Sources told STATE TIMES that the former Chief Minister led PDP group will board the same flight for New Delhi. This is seen as an important political development given the speculations that a break-away faction of the PDP is hobnobbing with a prominent North Kashmir MLA for form government in J&K in alliance with the BJP.

Preempting any such move and to thwart the attempts of breaking the PDP, its leadership is seizing every opportunity to offer olive branch to the BJP.