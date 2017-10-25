Mehbooba to hold charge of Information Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday withdrew the charge of Information Department from Food and Supplies Minister Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali, and retained the portfolio herself.

Ali has instead been assigned the additional charge of Tribal Affairs.

“I, Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, do hereby withdraw the charge of Information Department and assign charge of Tribal Affairs to Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali in addition to the subject already assigned to him,” the Chief Minister said in an order issued here.

The order also said that the Chief Minister would now hold charge of the Information Department as well.

The charge of Information Department, responsible for the public relations activities of the government, has been traditionally retained by the Chief Minister.

Zulfikar Ali was assigned the portfolio in May this year.