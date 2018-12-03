Mehbooba taking up Shardapeeth issue is like sprinkling salt on KPs wounds

Share Share 0 Share

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has suddenly turned champion of Kashmiri Pandits’ cause on the opening of Shardapeeth in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for pilgrimage. Is it for real or yet another ‘sinister’ gimmick to force India engage with the rogue nation, despite the NDA Government snubbing Islamabad in the midst of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor ceremony that terror and talks cannot go together? For opening of the route to Shardapeeth pilgrimage, India will have to formally request Pakistan.

The much publicised letter from the President of the PDP to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 1, 2018 is also intriguing in view of party’s deceitful role in 2008 in getting revoked the cabinet decision on transfer of about 800 kanals land to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at the base camp of Baltal for temporary facilities for pilgrims.

Having remained in the government, Mehbooba Mufti is supposed to know that for ensuring any pilgrimage, infrastructural facilities are required to be carried out for visiting pilgrims. And, in this case, such a facility will have to be created by the government of Pak occupied Kashmir, a puppet under the Kashmir Cell of the Pakistan Government. In case, Mehbooba Mufti’s demand is conceded, will she have any moral authority to ask for facilities to PoK government on the face of its ugly record on Amarnath pilgrimage?

The Kashmir mainstream in general and the PDP in particular have played villain to Amarnath yatra from the day the pilgrimage had been made a two-month affair in 2004. They kept inciting Kashmiris about danger to environment in the Valley and hidden agenda of changing its demography under the garb of extended yatra. Rumours were spread then that a conspiracy is being hatched to rehabilitate Amarnath Nagar at Sheshnag. The so-called conscience keepers, backed by Kashmir mainstream and separatists, showed their intellectual bankruptcy by making Kashmiris believe about habitation at a place that remains landlocked for over eight months a year with temperature dropping to minus 13 and even below.

The PDP was not only instrumental in getting the land transferred to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board revoked but pulled the rug from under the feet of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had to resign after the coalition partners led by Mufti Mohammed Sayeed withdrew the support.

If a so-called ‘sickular’ PDP-Congress government’ could not withstand its own decision in facilitating the SASB to create facilities, how can such amenities be expected from a government running under superintendence of the government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Mehbooba Mufti should better have cross checked the role of her party during turbulent 2008 towards the Hindu pilgrimage to the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas before advocating the move to open up route to Shardapeeth, an abandoned and deserted Hindu temple and ancient centre of learning along the Neelam River in the village Shardha of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Shardhapeeth has been one of the foremost centres of higher learning in the Indian subcontinent hosting scholars such as Kalhana, Adi Shankara, Vairotsana, Kumarajiva and Thonmi Sambhota between 6th and 12th centuries. Many people may be unaware that it was the place where Panini and Hemachandra completed and stored their writings on Sanskrit grammar. Condensing significance of Shardapeeth in a capsule of words will be a huge injustice but the fact remains that it has been a revered pilgrimage of Kashmiri Hindus.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, the PDP President has not been able to conceal her party’s peculiar agenda when she refers to Pakistan occupied Kashmir as Pakistan administered Kashmir, a terminology used by separatists.

By pleading the cause of Kashmiri Pandits, has the former Chief Minister forgotten the role of Kashmir mainstream in opposing the land for their rehabilitation in the Valley, terming separate colonies for them as Palestine type ghettos? Her PDP as also the entire mainstream and separatist camp have been showing unique convergence despite chronic divergence in foiling every move to initiate return of KPs to their homes and hearths, setting up of Sainik Colonies, etc. The successive Kashmir centric governments have shown strange complicity with those encroaching shrine lands in the Valley. They have never been serious in maintaining the abandoned Hindu shrines which continue to remain out of bounds for Kashmiri Pandits. Some of these shrines are at the brink of turning into debris. The leaders who have remained biggest obstacle in the welfare of uprooted Kashmiri Pandits are now espousing their cause. Strange but true!

Showing solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits is like sprinkling salt to their injuries.