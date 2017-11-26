Mehbooba should focus on security situation: Omar

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should focus on the security situation in the state, which he alleged was the biggest failure of the present dispensation.
“In all humility Ms Mufti needs to leave the grass root delivery to officers in the field & focus on security situation. Biggest failure of Mufti Govt has been security,” he tweeted.
He was referring to reports about Mufti holding a public darbar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today, while a Territorial Army personnel was abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Padmavati’ row: No shooting for 15 mins across India tomorrow
IFFI director asks ‘S Durga’ maker to submit censored version
Reverence doesn’t mean you issue threats: Karan Singh on ‘Padmavati’ row
Actors booked for ‘forging’ documents to evade MV tax
How ‘Prem Kahani’ helped bring back the romance of Opera House
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper