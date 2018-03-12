Mehbooba seeks Rajnath’s intervention in journo’s case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday requested Union Home minister Rajnath Singh to look into the case of Kamran Yousuf — a Kashmiri photojournalist — who is in the NIA custody.

“Spoke to Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji to look into Kamran Yousuf’s case. I’ve requested him to intervene so that the life of a young budding journalist does not get ruined,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Yousuf, a freelance photojournalist, was arrested by the NIA on September 5 last year for his alleged involvement in stone-pelting incidents.

The NIA has alleged he was acting as a conduit for those involved in terror funding.

Kashmir Editors Guild and journalists in the valley have also sought his release, saying his arrest violated the freedom of the Press.