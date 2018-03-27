Mehbooba seeks proper rehabilitation of street vendors in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday sought proper rehabilitation of street vendors in the Jammu city and adjoining areas while carrying out their relocation to ease traffic movement in the winter capital.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration, municipal authorities and the JDA to jointly work on identifying appropriate spots where the street vendors could be shifted so that their livelihood was not affected.

She fixed a deadline of one month within which she asked these departments to ensure availability of facilities like drinking water, electricity, sanitation and restrooms so that these new spots could be developed into proper markets.

The Chief Minister was informed that 2015 street vendors were registered with the Jammu Municipal Corporation and two flying squads were constituted to clear the footpaths in the city from encroachments, an official said.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed the civic authorities to identify open spaces in the winter capital which could be developed into green spaces Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh also attended the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma; IGP Jammu zone, Dr. SDS Jamwal; IGP, Traffic, Basant Rath; Secretary, Transport, Saugat Biswas; Chief Engineer, R&B, Sudhir Kumar Shah ; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan; Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Ramesh Kumar; and other senior officers were present in the meeting.