Mehbooba reviews Ramazan arrangements; asks administration to remain alert

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: As the Holy month of Ramazan is set to start across the world in a few days, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti reviewed the arrangements put in place by the administration for the holy month across the State in a high level meeting of officers here on Monday.

The Chief Minister took a detailed review regarding status and availability of power, drinking water, essential supplies, sanitation and other arrangements made by the concerned Departments for the coming month across the State.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed the DCs and District SPs to ensure complete synergy between civil administration, Police and Army so that people do not face any inconvenience during offering prayers in late hours and early mornings. She also directed the district administrations across the State to remain alert and cautious and do not allow any anti social element to create any law and order issue.

Mehbooba Mufti directed that uninterrupted supply of drinking water, power, essential commodities like sugar, meat, milk etc. be made available to consumers without any difficulty. She directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Urban Local Bodies to ensure that cleaning of roads to places of congregational prayers like Hazratbal, Jama Masjid, Peer Dastageer sahib and other places is done on round the clock basis. She also directed the two Departments for management of dog menace on the streets during nights so that people are not inconvenienced during Fajr and Tarawih prayers.

The Chief Minister directed deployment of adequate manpower to manage and regulate traffic during peak hours at major junctions like Parimpora, Batwara and Rambagh, major towns of the State and on National Highway.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed making available transport facility, sanitation and street lighting for devotees to places of congregational prayers like Dargah Hazratbal, Jama Masjid, Srinagar, Jama Masjid, Jammu, Hazrat Peer Dastageer Sahib, Srinagar and other places across the State. She also directed setting up of health facilities near the places of congregational prayers in view of the hot summer season at Jammu.

The Chief Minister directed the PDD authorities to install High Mast lights at prominent places in the capital cities, particularly downtown Srinagar and Jama Masjid, Khanqah i Mou’la etc. where people generally pass through for offering congregational prayers. She directed strict regulation of power supply during peak hours of Sehri and Iftaars and making adequate number of transformers available for replacement so that people don’t face any difficulty in getting power supply.

The meeting was briefed by the Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu about the arrangements put in place by the administration. She was informed that adequate arrangements of sanitation, street lights, essential supplies and transport have been made and also Control Rooms have been set up at district headquarters where people can call in case of any difficulty.

The Chief Minister was informed that a Ramazan Helpline is being established at all district headquarters which people can contact in case of any distress. She was also informed that in many districts a revised curtailment schedule of power has been prepared to ensure that no curtailment takes place at Iftaar and Sehri times. Additionally, she was informed that PDD has constituted Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) to respond to any request for help to people in case of transformer damage or any other disruption in power supply.

Mehbooba Mufti also reviewed the arrangements put in place by District administrations across the State in this regard. She also reviewed the status of power supply and availability of transformers in the districts. In many districts, she was informed that, school timing is also being readjusted so that students and teachers reach home before Iftaar.

Ministers, Choudhary Zulfikar, Naeem Akhtar, Shyam Choudhary, Sat Sharma, Sunil Sharma and Asiea Naqash; Vice Chairman, J&K Wakf Board, Nizamudin Bhat; Chief Secretary, B. B. Vyas; Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development, K B Aggarwal; ADGP, Security, Muneer Ahmad Khan; administrative secretaries of several related Departments; Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu provinces; and heads of several field Departments were present in the meeting.

All the Deputy Commissioners and District SPs across the State attended the meeting through video conferencing.