Mehbooba reminds Pak of promises, seeks help to end bloodshed in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday reminded Pakistan about the promise its former president Pervez Musharraf had made to former Prime Minister A.B Vajpayee to maintain peace along the borders and sought its help in ending the bloodshed in the State.

She also appealed to India to give up confrontation with Pakistan, saying it were the people of the State who are suffering due to the animosity between the two nations.

“We have to restart the reconciliation process with Pakistan and you (India) have a bigger role in the process in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mufti said, addressing the attestation- cum-passing out parade of 911 police recruits at the Subsidiary Police Training Centre in Talwara here.

She hoped that the Pakistan Government and its army would extend the hand of friendship to help end the bloodshed in the State.

“Musharraf had made a promise to Vajpayee about maintaining peace along the borders, to stop infiltration of militants and not to use Pakistan soil against India,” she said.

“We are not able to stop the infiltration of militants completely. If we kill 200 militants, 200 others come. IED and suicide attacks add to our miseries,” she added.

Mufti said she hoped that they understood it and “as Vajpayee used to say that we will address Kashmir on humanitarian grounds, Pakistan will extend its support to help end the bloodshed in the State”. The Chief Minister asked what was