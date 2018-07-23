Mehbooba questions ban on TV channels in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday termed the ban on over 30 TV channels in the Valley as “questionable”, saying the government should instead identify “biased” ones that peddle “false narrative to incite tensions”.
The government has banned over 30 Pakistani and Saudi Arabian channels in the Valley, saying it had become necessary and expedient in the larger interest of public and maintenance of peace and tranquillity to prohibit cable operators from transmitting TV channels which were not permitted by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“The recent ban imposed on transmission of over 30 TV channels on account of threatening peace in J&K is questionable,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. She said the government should instead identify “biased channels peddling a false narrative with the sole motive of inciting tensions & (and) polarising the country.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 22ND –– 28TH JULY 2018
Now, box office war between Kangana and Hrithik next January
Jason Clarke to star opposite Helen Mirren in ‘Catherine the Great’
DB for uniformity in price of cinema tickets, allows eatables inside theaters
Daniel Kaluuya to star in romantic drama ‘Queen and Slim’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper