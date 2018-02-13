Mehbooba pitches for talks with Pak

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu/Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday pitched afresh for a dialogue between India and Pakistan to end the violence in the restive state, even as a gunfight raged between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar.

The chief minister also hit out at some media houses, which, she claimed, have created an atmosphere in which the very talk of talks was considered anti-national.

“If Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti say hold talks with Pakistan, they are dubbed anti-national. There is no alternative (to resolve the issue) except by holding talks,” Mehbooba told the state Assembly in Jammu on the concluding day of the budget session.

“If we (the Kashmiris) don’t talk about it (dialogue), who will? Not a Bihari, not a punjabi,” she said.

“Dialogue with Pakistan is necessary if we are to end bloodshed. I know I will be labelled anti-national by news anchors tonight but that doesn t matter. The people of J&K are suffering. We have to talk because war is not an option,” she later tweeted.

Noting that Kashmiris were losing lives on the borders and in hinterland, civilians or security personnel, Mehbooba told the Assembly she was happy that both the opposition and the ruling parties in the state favoured dialogue for conflict resolution.

She assailed “some TV channels” for vitiating the atmosphere in the state.

“There are some media houses that have created an atmosphere where even talking about talks has become anti- national. They hold worst debates with polarised mindset. They bring people from Kashmir who are not even known in their own colonies.

“They always speak anti-India. They are picked up because they use unparliamentary and bad language, particularly against India, and same type of people are picked from the other side to reply to them,” Mehbooba said.

Recalling her father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, she said the former chief minister always favoured dialogue as a tool to strengthen democracy, which, he felt, was a battle of ideas.

Terming the Legislature as the forum to raise and redress the problems of people, Mehbooba Mufti said opposition has a role to put Government on toes to deliver. She said democracy and dissent are the biggest strengths of the country the reflection of which is being witnessed in the two Houses of the State Legislature. She said it would be a tribute to the people that maximum issues of public importance are raised in the Legislature for redressal.

Mehbooba Mufti praised the Presiding Officers of the two Houses, Chairman, Haji Anayat Ali; Speaker, Kavinder Gupta and Deputy Speaker, Nazir Gurezi for the patience and manner in which they conducted the proceedings of the two Houses. She also praised the members of the two Houses for raising the issues of public importance during the session.

The Chief Minister also had a word of praise for the staff of both the Houses and all the related Departments for their dedication to make the session a success.