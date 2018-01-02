Mehbooba pays tributes to former lawmakers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former law makers for their contribution in the political and public life of the State besides their respective fields and specialities.

Speaking on the Obituary Reference in the Lower House on the first day of the Budget session on Tuesday, the Chief Minister described the former legislators as men of impeccable record and honesty who all along worked tirelessly for the welfare of masses.

“These former lawmakers have left us with many lessons to follow for selfless service to masses,” She said and suggested the House to think of way and means to be explored to help the wards and kin of former legislators for their rehabilitation and sustenance.

The Chief Minister described late M L Fotedar as a very intelligent politician who rose through to a very high position of Union Minister by dint of hard work.

“The late leader work closely with former Chief Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and would long be remembered by the people of the State for his work for the upliftment of the masses,” the Chief Minister said.

Mehbooba Mufti described former Ministers, late Sheikh Mohammad Maqbool and Sofi Mohi ud Din as very honest politicians and leaders whose lives are examples to emulate and who played key role in strengthening democratic traditions in the State.

She said both the leaders possessed simple outlooks to life yet played very important roles in the lives of people of their areas which would be remembered for times to come.

She also paid tributes to former Deputy Speaker, Moulvi Abdul Rashid who, she said, worked tirelessly for the people of far flung areas of Banihal constituency till his last days.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to former Member Parliament, Shabir Salaria describing him as an ace lawyer and political activist whose contribution to legal profession and parliamentary discussions would long be remembered.

Mehbooba Mufti described late O P Saraf as a leading voice in the journalistic fraternity and public life of the State.

She said late Dr. Syed Naseer Ahmad Shah made an excellent contribution in the extension of medical services in the State which people would remember for long. She also paid rich tributes to late S. K. Abrol.

The Chief Minister also paid glowing tributes to late Kaushak Bakula and described him as the architect of modern Ladakh who played a key role in the development of the region.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh; legislators, M Y Tarigami; Muhammad Shafi, Hakim Mohammad Yasin, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Sat Sharma, Er. Rasheed and Bashir Ahmad Dar also spoke on the reference and paid rich tributes to these late leaders.

Later the House stood up for two minutes as a mark of respect to these leaders.

Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on Tuesday paid homage to late legislators at the first day of the Budget session 2018.

Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavinder Gupta also moved the obituary reference to pay homage to late legislators.

The Speaker threw light on the political and social life of the late legislators and recalled their contribution in shaping the political landscape and its development scenario as public representatives and while holding various constitutional posts.

Paying homage to the late leaders, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh said that they have left indelible mark on the minds of the people and for their entire life contributed in strengthening the democratic traditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, cutting across party lines, the members from both treasury and opposition benches recounted the services rendered by these leaders during their political career.

Chairman, Legislative Council, Haji Anayat Ali moved the obituary reference in the House and highlighted the contribution of the legislators who passed away during the period from last session and the present session.

Other Legislators who paid tributes to the late leaders include Sajad Ahmad Kichloo, Ghulam Nabi Monga, Surinder Mohan Ambardar, Saif-ud-Din Bhat, Sham Lal Bhagat, Showket Hussain Ganie, Ramesh Arora, Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Naresh Kumar Gupta, Khursheed Alam, Girdhari Lal Raina, Sofi Yousuf and Ajat Shatru Singh.