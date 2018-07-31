Mehbooba out-rightly rejected CBI enquiry in Rassana case: JPPF

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ridiculing her statement to have issued orders on the protection of Gujjar community against harassment, Jammu Province People Forum (JPPF) questioned Mehbooba Mufti, the then Chief Minster as to who was protecting the Tribals since 1947 or even earlier as none of the governments in the past ever felt need in view of their mutual relations and homely living style in communal harmony with Jammu people since ages.

In the meeting here on Tuesday, President JPPF, P.S Bhardwaj said that the JPPF has already requested the Governor to rescind the aforesaid unlawful and unconstitutional orders issued with a hidden agenda to forge communal divide in Jammu to disturb its calm atmosphere and to change its demography.

Speaking about the cluster of illegal encroachments crept under the protection and patronage of the Kashmir Centric Coalition rule, Bhardwaj said that the prestigious AIIMS Project and the artificial lake project on Tawi River could not take off till today in view of the illegally occupied state lands under the projects by the tribals for the last couple of years. Even Jammu city suburbs are infested with the menace of tribal encroachments at Bathindi, Sidhra and Gol Gujral, he added.

“Jammu people never agitated and maintained age old communal harmony in view of the cordial relations and always respected the law of the land, had not even once agitated against Gujjars or Bakarwals community.

It was under the mal-intentions to create the communal wedge that such unlawful and draconian orders to gain timely sympathy of Tribals were issued but in view of age old cordial relations and communal harmony between the communities visibly there was hardly any desired reaction. Even in the Rassana murder case of an innocent Bakarwal girl currently sub-judice in the Court of District and Sessions Judge Pathankot rejecting outrightly the public demand for a CBI enquiry by Mehbooba Mufti was politically motivated. To crush the voice of Jammu, she even dismissed his two BJP Cabinet Ministers, he said.

Inderjeet Khajuria, Avinash Bhatia, M.L Sharma, Sunita Sharma, R.A Gupta, R.S Jamwal, Prof O.P Sharma, Prof Darshan Bhatia, Rajesh Thapa, Balwan Singh, Rajiv Mahajan and Pawan Sharma were also present.