Mehbooba orders attachment of GMC Med Supdt over poor sanitary condition

Dr Dara Singh attached; Dr Rakesh given addl charge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu and personally took stock of the sanitation, medical facilities and availability of medicine to the patients.

During the visit, Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation in the Hospital including the condition of wash rooms, air conditioners, beds, bedding and other material and directed improvement in the same.

The Chief Minister on spot ordered the attachment of Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

The government order says, pending enquiry Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Hospital, Jammu is hereby attached, with the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu. Dr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Hospital Jammu shall look after routine work of the post of Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Hospital, Jammu in addition to his own duties till further orders.

The Chief Minister visited various wards and Inpatient units of the Hospital. She also personally inspected the OPD, casualty, wash rooms, corridors and other places in the Hospital.

During the inspection, Mehbooba Mufti interacted with many patients admitted in the Hospital and their attendants and asked them about their feedback. The Chief Minister’s office, it may be recalled, had been getting reports of poor sanitation and dearth of facilities in the Hospital over the past few months. During a recent review meeting with Administrative Secretaries, she had directed the concerned Department to take measures for improving the sanitation and service at the Hospital. Later, the Chief Minister visited Maharaja Hari Singh Park on the banks of Tawi river in the city and took stock of the beautification works. She expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and asked the concerned to operationalize the library and coffee shop in the park.