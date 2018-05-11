Mehbooba opens first phase of Srinagar Expressway Corridor

Share Share 0 Share 0

Rs. 350 cr major connectivity project would decongest city traffic, reduce travel time

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Giving a major push to the connectivity infrastructure in the summer capital, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday threw open the first phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh Expressway Corridor from Amar Singh College to Barzalla bridge here.

Being built at a cost of Rs. 350 crore, the ADB funded project would hugely decongest the traffic on the road towards Barzalla and Srinagar Airport and the time to cover the area would also be reduced by a great measure.

Ministers, Naeem Akhtar, Syed Altaf Bukhari, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Asiea Naqash; MP, Fayaz Ahmad Mir; several legislators; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and other senior officers of divisional and district administration were present on the occasion.

The Natipora limb of the project is going to be made trafficable within two months and the whole 4-lane flyover spanning more than one and a half kilometres would be made functional by the year end.

The project is being executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA).

Earlier, the Chief Minister was briefed about the salient features of this ambitious project by the CEO, ERA.

The project missed the original deadline of completion due to the unrest of 2016 and floods of 2014.