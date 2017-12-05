Mehbooba nominates Madni for PDP VP post

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday nominated Mohammad Sartaj Madni for the post of the party’s vice-president for a second consecutive term, its spokesman said in a statement.
Madni was elected to the Assembly from Devsar constituency in 2008 and served as the deputy speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.
A relative of Mufti, Madni was appointed the party’s vice-president in February this year.
On Saturday, Mufti was re-elected the PDP president for a record sixth consecutive time. The PDP’s electoral college met in Jammu, where Mufti was unanimously elected the party’s head for three years.
