Mehbooba meets Rajnath, briefs on security situation

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

No presence of IS in Kashmir: MHA

STATE TIMES NEWS

New Delhi: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the prevailing situation in the State, an official said.

During the 20-minute meeting, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Home Minister on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the border with Pakistan, which has been witnessing heavy cross- border firing and continuous attempts of infiltration by militants.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace initiatives being undertaken by the Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma, the Home Ministry official said.

MEETS JAITLEY, DISCUSSES PMDP NEW DELHI: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is in the national capital, met the Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley here on Tuesday evening. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed in detail the economic issues confronting the State besides the implementation of rupees one Lakh crore Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP). Mehbooba Mufti sought timely and expeditious release of funds and reimbursement claims under the package. She also made a case for making special funds available to the State Government to meet the liabilities of left out affected persons of 2014 floods. The Chief Minister made a demand for swapping high interest loans with soft interest loans to reduce the repaying burden on the State Government. She also pitched for taking care of various liabilities on account of power bills through State bonds of Rs. 3500 crore. Mehbooba Mufti apprised the Union Finance Minister about the difficulties being faced by the local traders on account of losses during the unrest of 2016. She sought all help for them to get out of this situation including interest subvention and re structuring of their loans. It may be recalled here that the members of the business community back home had made the request to the Chief Minister for the same a number of times and the Chief Minister had assured them to take it up with the Centre.

The Union Finance Minister assured the Chief Minister that the Centre would take all necessary steps to address the issues raised by the Chief Minister.

On Monday, the General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen A.K Bhatt, had said a large number of terrorists were waiting at launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to cross over into Kashmir and ceasefire violations by Pakistan are also an attempt to push infiltrators.

There were 515 infiltration incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 in which 75 militants were killed. In 2016, there were 454 cases of infiltration in which 45 militants were killed.

In January alone, eight civilians and six security personnel were killed and around 70 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops along Indo-Pak border in Jammu region.

Pakistani troops carried out intense shelling along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba Districts and from across the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri Districts from January 18 to 22.

While there were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.

The Home Ministry had said it will reimburse all the funds spent by the Jammu and Kashmir Government to pay compensation for losses to the victims of cross-border firing.

In a related development, the Centre has sought to downplay the issue of presence of dreaded terror group IS in Jammu and Kashmir saying it has no existence in the Valley.

There is no physical infrastructure or manpower of the IS in the Valley. It does not exist in the Valley, a Home Ministry spokesperson said here.

The Central Government’s assertion came after the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, in Jammu-Kashmir on Sunday.

Another official said Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba could be behind the attack on the policeman, and Esha Fazali, a local terrorist who first joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and later shifted his allegiance to LeT, has emerged as the prime suspect.

In November 2017, there were reports that the global terror organisation was involved in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar where a terrorist, identified as Mugees, was killed and a Sub-inspector, Imran Tak, lost his life.

Amaq, which is the official news agency of ISIS, had claimed responsibility for that attack.

Pictures of Mugees with the ISIS flag in the background surfaced on social media. Even his body was wrapped in the flag of the banned terror group during funeral.

However, security officials had then claimed that Mugees belonged to an extremist group called Tehrik-ul- Mujahideen and was its Pulwama District commander.

The Tehrik-ul-Mujahideen was among the first few militant groups that emerged at the onset of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in the early 1990s.

However, police have found no logistical connection between the two, another official said.

The cadre strength of the group is very small and it has been facing an extreme shortage of weapons, officials said.

The Tehrik-Ul-Mujahideen was founded much before the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen came into existence, they said.

After the killing of Mujees, Adil Ahmed has been appointed the group’s commander in Pulwama District.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief said that as of now, there was nothing visible on ground suggesting a major ISIS presence in Kashmir.

“Although there are no visible signs on the ground, but there could be a lone wolf type of attack. There is possibility (of its presence)”, he said.

Vaid said that some may have got influenced by ISIS propaganda on social media like Zakir Musa was attracted to Al-Qaeda.

In the past also the ISIS has made claims of having a hand in attacks in the Valley. ISIS flags have occasionally surfaced in the Valley, especially at the funeral of slain terrorists. At the funeral of a militant in mid-November last year, the body was wrapped in an ISIS flag.

In the past, security agencies have brushed away the claims of ISIS presence in the Valley. The police have been dismissive of such claims terming them propaganda.

DGP Vaid maintained that as of now there seemed no substantial presence of ISIS on the ground and hoped that it doesn’t happen.

People of Kashmir will be vigilant enough to not allow it to become another Syria, he added.