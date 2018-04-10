Mehbooba meets PM, wants ways to be found to end bloodshed in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Tells DM about humane approach in dealing situation

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Three days after appealing the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from the State, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti called on the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi here on Monday and apprised him about the obtaining situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed on finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the State by addressing the element of alienation among youth. She said the people of the State having suffered immensely during the turmoil of past three decades are looking upto the country’s political leadership to support them in getting out of this cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Reiterating her demand for peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in this regard, the Chief Minister sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between the two countries. She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch with each other to minimise the level of tension across the borders in the State which has affected lakhs of people living in these areas.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti also pleaded for taking the cross LoC movement to next higher level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in the peaceful engagements. She also pleaded for working for opening Sharda Peeth, ancient seat of learning across LoC, and developing it like Nalanda and Takshila.

Inter allia, implementation of AoA, execution of PMDP and other mega developmental projects in the State also came up for discussion during the meeting.

Mehbooba Mufti also called on Minister for Defence, Nirmala Sitharaman and underscored the need for adopting a humane approach while dealing with the situations and avoiding collateral damage during security operations. Every civilian killing or collateral damage, she said, puts the peaceful engagement efforts of the Government on the back burner and gives the vested elements an opportunity to exploit the situation to their advantage.

Both the Chief Minister and the Defence Minister agreed on sticking to a professional approach to deal with the situations to win back hearts and minds of people, an official spokesperson said in Jammu.

During the meeting, Mehbooba Mufti also raised the issue of enhancement of rent on the properties, including orchards and buildings, under the use of Army in the State. She also sought expediting the process of handing over of balance portion of Tattoo Ground to local administration for developing tourist infrastructure.

Besides, Mehbooba Mufti also sought handing over of 456 kanals of land from Army at Anantnag High Grounds and vacation of Kharbathang Plateau at Kargil in lieu of alternate pieces of land. She also sought clearance of bottlenecks coming in the way of expansion of Jammu Airport and Jammu University.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the injured SHO, Nigeen, Manzoor Ahmad who is being treated at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.

The SHO Nigeen was injured in an incident of stone pelting few days ago and he was subsequently shifted to Delhi for specialised treatment.

The Chief Minister enquired about the condition of the Police officer from the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mehbooba Mufti also visited former Minister and senior PDP leader, Qazi Muhammad Afzal who is recuperating after being ill for some time. She wished him a speedy recovery.