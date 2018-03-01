Mehbooba meets Modi, discusses situation in J&K

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to apprise him of the overall situation in the State and stressed on the need to de-escalate the situation along the border.

Mehbooba called on Modi in the national capital this evening, state government officials said.

“During the meeting, the Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the overall situation in the State. She informed the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were suffering immensely due to the precarious situation for decades,” the officials added.

They said Mehbooba also brought to Modi’s notice the recent escalation of violence along the International Border, which has forced thousands of people to leave their homes, hearths and daily routine.

She said the dire need of the time was to de-escalate this situation of violence and uncertainty and adopt the path of reconciliation, as envisioned in the Agenda of Alliance of the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

“A threadbare discussion on the Agenda of Alliance also took place during the meeting and the need was felt to ensure a time-bound progress on all the items, including reconciliation between groups, regions and countries and return of power projects,” they added.

A better coordination between the coalition partners was also stressed during the meeting, so that better results were delivered to the people of the State, the officials said. Mehbooba also informed the prime minister about the execution of the rupees one lakh crore Prime Minister’s Development Package in the State, while underlining the need for public outreach for effectively percolating down the benefits of such a package.

She said the benefits of any development initiative in the State got unfortunately overshadowed due to the absence of any fruitful public outreach.

Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and discussed, inter-allia, overall security and fiscal situation of the State.