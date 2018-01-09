Mehbooba launches welfare scheme for workers in unorganised sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that her government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of marginalised sections of society particularly labourers, landless and those working in the unorganised sector.

Addressing a huge gathering on the launch of Muhafiz, a major welfare initiative for the social security net of around three lakh workers of the unorganised sector in the State, the Chief Minister said there is an urgent need to improve the quality of life of people of this sector whom she described as the building blocks of development and progress of the society.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for concentrating on the education and quality upbringing of the wards of these workers besides extending other social security benefits to them. “Compensation in case of deaths, accidents or injuries has to be there. But efforts should be made to make their day to day life better besides focussing on the education and upbringing of their wards”, she said while complimenting the Department of Labour for coming up with such an initiative for the welfare of this segment of society.

Mehbooba Mufti said her government is committed to the welfare of marginalised sections of society, particularly labour class who have seen enough exploitation in the past.

She said recently her government took the historic decision of regularising the services of 60,000 casual workers who had to run from pillar to post only to get sum remunerations released occasionally on some festival in a year.

The Chief Minister advised the Department to ensure that more and more workers, particularly female workers, are covered under the ambit of the scheme. She assured the workers that the Government would take all steps for improving the quality of life of the working class in the State.

The Chief Minister, on the spot, announced enhancement of monthly scholarship amount to the children of workers from Rs. 1200 to Rs. 1500.

On the occasion, Mehbooba Mufti unveiled the micro credit linked debit card of the JK Bank for these workers, launched the insurance scheme for them and the website of Workers’ Welfare Board.

The scheme, it may be mentioned, has been launched to commemorate the second death anniversary of late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed who fought relentlessly for the welfare of marginalised all along his life.

Earlier, in his address, Deputy Chief Minister, Dr. Nirmal Singh said during a brief time of less than three years, the present Government has taken many landmark decisions aimed at the welfare of all sections of the society. He said the daily wages of labour class have been guaranteed with a major hike in last many years. He said the regularization of 60 thousand casual workers would go down as one of the biggest welfare initiatives by any Government in recent times.

Minister for Finance, Labour and Employment, Dr. Haseeb Drabu in his address outlined the broad features of the scheme. He said under the scheme Rs. 4 lakh would be paid to a worker registered with Welfare Board in case of accidental death, Rs. 2 lakh in case of normal death, Rs. 2 lakh in case of permanent disability and Rs. 1 lakh in case of partial disability. He said, in addition, credit facility of Rs. 10, 000 would be paid to workers in case of minor exigencies. He said in the coming times safety equipment including helmets, slippers, uniforms and other safety gear would be provided to workers.

He said Jammu and Kashmir will soon be perhaps the only state in the country to have uniform Labour Laws. “We are doing away with around 260 archaic laws and have a comprehensive and uniform Labour Law in the State to deal with the issues facing the laborers,” the minister said.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building & Other Workers Welfare Board, Bashir Ahmad Khan gave a detailed resume of the activities and functions of the board.

Chairman, JK Bank; Parvez Ahmad; Labour Commissioner, Dr. Abdul Rashid; Executive Director, Life Insurance Corporation of India, T R Mendiratta and other senior officers besides a large number of workers were present on the launch ceremony.