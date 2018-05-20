Mehbooba gets a shot in the arm as Modi owns Ramzan ceasefire, toes Vajpayee line

Share Share 0 Share 0

On his 9th visit to J&K, PM doesn’t mention hot pursuit, Pakistan, support to terrorism, firing on Jammu borders, civilian or BSF killings

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Failing to get a breakthrough in the last three years on the substantive bullet-points incorporated in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ of the coalition government on behalf of her PDP, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday got a shot in the arm when Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only owned the Ramadhan Ceasefire but also described himself as ‘a disciple of Kashmiriyat’.

In almost all the eight of his visits to Jammu and Kashmir since his December 1, 2013, Lalkaar Rally in Jammu, when he was emerging as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Modi had adopted tough posturing against Pakistan while alleging that the neighbouring country was sponsoring and promoting terrorism in the State.

After taking over as head of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on May 26, 2014, Modi had mellowed down his anti-Pakistan posturing to an extent but had never ignored reference to that country and terrorism in his speeches in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, he had remained completely mute to Mehbooba’s sustained campaign for announcing ‘unilateral ceasefire’ on the pattern of one briefly enforced by former PM Vajpayee.

Remarkably, in his speeches in Leh, Srinagar and Jammu, Modi completely ignored reference to the cross-border firing on the International Border in Jammu that has left quite a large number of civilians and BSF soldiers dead or injured in the last two years. Prime Minister carried out his visit a day after four civilians and one BSF personnel were killed and around a dozen more left injured in R S Pura belt of Jammu.

PM’s scheduled engagements included attending the annual convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, which has its headquarters in R S Pura.

It was Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who announced so-called unilateral ceasefire with terrorists through his tweets on May 16—on the eve of Ramzan. Chief Minister Mehbooba quickly praised it on Twitter. It was for the first time since her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed cobbled the alliance with BJP in March 2015 that PDP got a shot in its arm.

However, it appeared that the decision was restricted to Rajnath Singh and Mehbooba and it could be revoked in the wake of a major terrorist strike or after the festival of Eid. Immediately after PM’s visit, two top ranking leaders in PDP revealed to STATE TIMES that Mehbooba’s government would release around 50 “political prisoners and stone pelters” days before Eid.

In sharp contrast to his speeches since 2013, which spoke of ‘hot pursuit’ against terrorists and subsequently ‘surgical strikes’ by the Army in PoK, Modi on Saturday made it clear that the unilateral ceasefire had been duly sanctioned by him after Chief Minister convinced him about its dividends. He referred to his famous Red Fort speech and reminded his audiences at SKICC that none other than he had offered an olive branch to the Kashmiri terrorists.

“I have the policy (niti), intention (niyat) and capacity to take the decision (nirnai). The Ramzan ceasefire should hopefully get every youth back to the mainstream and the path of development—the mainstream of his home and parents. It will also expose all those who are promoting terrorism behind the smokescreen of Islam”, Modi said with a veiled cautiously worded reference to Islamabad.

He said that every single gun or stone picked up by the Kashmiri youths was bringing bad name to the Valley. He desired “everybody” to talk to New Delhi’s designated interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma for seeking resolution to the political problems. According to him, the solution was “nothing but development, development and development”.

Without naming any country, Modi asserted that “all those countries who had promoted terrorism were now looking for an exit”.

Reading out from his speech scripted in Hindi, reportedly by Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Dr Jitendra Singh, with the help of two tele-prompters, Prime Minister referred to the ceasefire that had been announced by his predecessor Prime Minister Vajpayee in the year 2000. “jis kashmiriyat ke Atal ji qaayil hain, ussi kashmiriyat ka Modi bhi mureed hai (Atal Behari Vajpayee was a votary of Kashmiriyat, so is Narendra Modi”, he said.

Prime Minister’s speech made it clear that a decision on the unilateral ceasefire had been already taken between New Delhi and Srinagar and that with her May 9 all-party meeting, Mehbooba just attempted to initiate the process with a consensus from the Opposition. Today’s speech by Modi is embarrassingly for Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi and other BJP leaders who had publicly opposed Mehbooba’s Ramzan Ceasefire proposal and announced that their party would not be part of the all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister with any such proposal.