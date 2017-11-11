Mehbooba for NEET exam centre in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the central government to set up an examination centre in Sringar for the 2018 post-graduate National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

In a letter to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, she said that around 2,000 aspirants from the Kashmir province, who would take the test on January 7, would have to face huge inconvenience due to unavailability of a centre in Srinagar.

The chief minister requested the Union minister to intervene in the matter and have a centre established to save medical graduates of the region from difficulties.

Mufti’s intervention came after several groups of students urged her to take up the matter with the Centre for the upcoming NEET (PG) exams.

The Chief Minister in another communication to the Union Communications Minister, Manoj Sinha sought measures for bringing Tulail village of Gurez Valley into the cellular coverage area. She stressed upon the locational disadvantage of the area, which is far away even from Gurez and generally remains cut off for most of the year.

Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Union Minister to direct BSNL and private cellular mobile companies to take measures on priority to bring Tulail village on mobile network of the country which would ease the residents of the village from many inconveniences.

It may be recalled here that during her recent visit to Gurez in connection with her Public Outreach programme, a large number of people had met the Chief Minister and requested extension of mobile network to the area to ease many of their difficulties.

The Chief Minister had assured them to take up the matter with Central Government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a separate communication to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister, Smriti Zubin Irani has sought her intervention into the problems being faced by local producers and content providers of DD Kashir due to stoppage to commissioning of programmes and putting stringent conditions in the fresh notification which detriments their prospective.

In her letter, the Chief Minister said DD Kashir was launched to provide a platform to local artists and programme producers to showcase their talent besides promoting local languages and cultures of the State.

Mehbooba Mufti has requested Smriti Irani to have the issue re-examined to ensure a level playing field for local artists and programme developers which would ensure their talent display at the DD Kashir, an objective with which the said channel was launched.

A deputation of television professional had met the Chief Minister recently during her public meet and raised her issues with her. Mehbooba Mufti had assured the deputation to take up the matter with Information & Broadcasting Minister.