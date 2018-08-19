Mehbooba discusses upcoming Panchayat, ULB polls with Guv

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called on Governor N N Vohra here on Saturday and discussed issues relating to elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayat’s scheduled to be held in September-October.

Mehbooba, the PDP president, met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said the Governor discussed with Mehbooba issues relating to the forthcoming elections to Municipalities and Panchayats and stressed that large scale participation in both these polls would go a long way in strengthening grossroots level democracy in the urban and rural areas.

During the meeting, Mehbooba told the Governor that she and her party were committed to the conduct of both these polls and to the largest number of people turning out for exercising their franchise, the spokesman said.

The Governor and the former Chief Minister also discussed several other matters relating to the growth and advancement of the State, he added.