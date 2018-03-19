Mehbooba directs revision of honourarium of Imams, enhancement of Wakf employees wages

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a significantly major decision, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday directed revision in the remunerations of Imams of the mosques run by J&K Muslim Wakf Board and constitution of a committee to recommend revision of salaries of its employees.

The direction came in a meeting of the members of the Muslim Wakf Board which was presided over by the Chief Minister, who is also the chairperson of the Board.

The committee to look into the salary hike of employees, as per the decision, has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

In another significant decision, the Board also decided to enhance the retirement age of its employees from present 58 years to 60 years. The Board also decided to extend benefits of maternity leave from present 90 days to 180 days to its female employees as are available to women working in Government Departments.

The Chief Minister, earlier in the day, had an interaction with Imams and employees of the Wakf Board during which she had assured them to look into their issues pertaining to remuneration, salary and other benefits.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of Wakf properties and directed better upkeep of Wakf assets and their proper utilization for raising an adequate resource base for community welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister asked the Wakf Board authorities to make concerted efforts for retrieving the assets of the Wakf Board and putting them to proper use. She directed preparation of an inventory of the Wakf assets and their proper watch and ward.

Mehbooba Mufti also directed review of the fire safety and security audit of all shrines and taking measures to prevent any incident in future. She also directed expediting the ongoing projects so that the newly created assets are thrown open for public. She directed maintenance of proper sanitation around the shrines and proper upkeep of parks nearby for the convenience of the devotees.

Earlier Vice Chairman, Wakf Board, Nizamuddin Bhat briefed the meeting about the initiatives of Wakf Board in retrieving the assets and rents payable from the tenants.

Chief Executive, Fayaz Ahmad Lone and members of the Board were present in the meeting.