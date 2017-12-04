Mehbooba constitutes panel to amend PDP constitution

State Times News

Srinagar: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday constituted a six-member committee to look into amendments in the People’s Democratic Party’s constitution.

The move comes a day after Mufti was re-elected the president of the PDP for the next three years.

The committee will be headed by senior party leader and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, a party spokesman said.

He said the committee would also look into how to further streamline and strengthen the party at grassroots level.

“The committee will look into streamlining and strengthening the party at grassroots level and amendments in the party constitution,” the spokesman said.