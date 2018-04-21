Mehbooba condoles Justice Sachar’s demise

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condoled the demise of noted jurist of the country and former Chief Justice of Delhi and Sikkim High Courts, Justice (R) Rajinder Sachar who passed away this afternoon at New Delhi.
The Chief Minister said the contribution made by Justice Rajinder Sacher in justice delivery mechanism particularly in the field of civil liberties would be long remembered.
Mehbooba Mufti has extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of Justice Sacher while praying for peace to the departed soul.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranbir, Deepika walk the ramp together for the first time
Pak singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment
It’s terrible to even talk about it: Bachchan on Kathua
Shoot of ‘Kalank’ begins
Stroke patients not receiving life-saving treatment at Kashmir hospitals: DAK
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper