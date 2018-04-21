Mehbooba condoles Justice Sachar’s demise

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has condoled the demise of noted jurist of the country and former Chief Justice of Delhi and Sikkim High Courts, Justice (R) Rajinder Sachar who passed away this afternoon at New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the contribution made by Justice Rajinder Sacher in justice delivery mechanism particularly in the field of civil liberties would be long remembered.

Mehbooba Mufti has extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of Justice Sacher while praying for peace to the departed soul.