Mehbooba condemns killing of youth by LeT

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today condemned the beheading of a youth of Hajin in Bandipora district.
Manzoor Ahmad Bhat was abducted on Wednesday night by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants and his body was found by police today.
In a statement, the chief minister said the inhuman way in which the youth was killed is against the social ethos and cultural value system of the people of the state.
Mehbooba has conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family. (PTI)
