Mehbooba condemns killing of 3 youths in Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday condemned the killing of three youths by Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) militants last night at the Old Baramulla town in Jammu and Kashmir.
The deceased — Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Haseeb Ahmad Khan and Mohmmad Asgar — all in their early 20s, were residents of Kakkar Hamam in Baramulla, police said.
The chief minister said she was pained to see young boys getting killed in an unending cycle of violence which, she reiterated, ought to be put to an end.
Mufti extended sympathies to bereaved families.
