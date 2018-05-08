Mehbooba calls all-party meeting to discuss situation in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called an all party meeting of the political parties to discuss the situation in the Kashmir valley.
“Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is convening an all party meeting in Srinagar tomorrow to discuss the prevailing situation with political parties across the board”, an official spokesperson said.
The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) at 2 pm tomorrow, he said.
Yesterday, a 22-year-old Chennai resident S Thirumani, who was holidaying in the Valley with his family, died after his vehicle was attacked by stone pelters.
Upset over the incident, Mufti had termed it as “murder of humanity”, something she said was unheard of in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
