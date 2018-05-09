Mehbooba calls all-party meet today; terms tourist’s killing as ‘murder of humanity’

Share Share 0 Share 0

TN CM seeks help for return of 130 tourists

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called an all party meeting of the political parties to discuss the situation in the Kashmir valley in the backdrop of nation-wide outrage over killing of a 22 years old tourist of Tamil Nadu by stone pelters in Narbal area.

“Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is convening an all party meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing situation with political parties across the board”, an official spokesperson said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, he said.

A day after the killing, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday spoke to his counterpart Mehbooba Mufti over the phone and sought her help for the safe return of 130 tourists from his state.

R Thirumaniselvam, a city resident, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone when a mob went on a rampage near Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

The Chief Minister, in an official release, said he had spoken to Mehbooba Mufti and sought her help for the safe return of the 130 tourists.

Condoling Tirumaniselvam’s death, Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs three lakh to the next of kin.

The Chief Minister said that on his direction, Tamil Nadu House officials in New Delhi had taken all steps with the help of the Jammu and Kashmir government to bring Tirumani’s body back to the state and for the safe return of the other tourists.

“I asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to help officials of the Tamil Nadu government for the safe return of the tourists,” he said.

Tamil Nadu tourists in Jammu and Kashmir may get in touch with officials of the TN House by calling 011-24193450, 24193100 and 24193200, he said.

He requested tourists visiting other states to “plan a safe journey”.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has termed the death of a 22-year-old tourist whose vehicle was targeted by stone-pelters the “murder of humanity” and said the incident had rattled the mother in her.

Those who pick up stones to kill someone have no religion, an upset Mehbooba said after meeting the father of Chennai resident S Thirumani, who was holidaying in the Valley with his family and died yesterday evening at a hospital here.

The issue would be discussed and debated on television for days and “we will be silently watching the murder of humanity, which has been unheard of in the state of Jammu and Kashmir”, Mehbooba said.

Saying that her head hangs in shame, the chief minister questioned the education being imparted to children.

“The mother in me is rattled about the kind of education we are imparting to our next generation,” said the mother of two daughters and the first woman chief minister of the state.

“What are we teaching our children? To pick up stones and kill anyone walking on the road? This is not what our religion Islam preaches. Our religion teaches us to take care of our guests. These people or boys who pick up stones to kill someone have no religion,” Mehbooba added.

She also questioned the role of parents and asked what they were turning their children into?

“Can one imagine that the poor father had kept his entire savings to bring his family to Kashmir and he is now returning with the coffin of his son. Is this what we want?”

Asked whether the incident would have an impact on tourism sector, the chief minister said, “I can’t be talking about tourism, it is a basic question about humanity. This can’t be Kashmiryat.”

The incident, she added, will have an impact on the entire concept of Kashmiriyat. “My brother Tasaduq Mufti, who is the state tourism minister keeps on saying that its not about (tourism) industry but about humanity. We are failing on that.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, while expressing shock over the death of R Thirumani, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family while visiting them in PCR Hospital here.

Calling such incidents as an assault on the age-old tradition of Kashmiri hospitality, he called for a public movement against such elements who are hell-bent on snatching the livelihood of lakhs of Kashmiris and bringing disrepute to the whole community. Tassaduq said many recent surveys have revealed Kashmir as one of the safest tourist destinations in the world due to a very low crime rate, particularly the crime against women.

“Yet when in such an environment, sporadic incident like this happens, it has the potential to undo the good work of many decades together and reinforce a very negative perception about Kashmir,” he said.

The minister requested all stockholders associated with the tourism industry to come forward and become ‘guardians’ of guests so that the true message of peace and warmth goes out from Kashmir.

Strongly condemning the act, MLA Billawar, Dr Nirmal Singh called upon all stakeholders to stand in unison to thwart the nefarious designs of elements hell bent to affect peace in state and its old age tradition of hospitality.