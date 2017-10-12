Mehbooba assures better work atmosphere to employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday inaugurated new flats for providing housing facilities to the government employees in the city and assured better work atmosphere for them.

Mehbooba, while inaugurating 32 flats for the Darbar Move employees at Sarwal here, said, “The government is committed to provide all facilities to the employees to ensure a better working atmosphere for them so that they give their best to the state.

The Darbar Move is a century-old practice under which the government functions for six months each in the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu during summer and winter, respectively.

Built on the modern architectural pattern, the two-BHK flats were constructed in a record time of around one year at a cost of Rs 6.98 crore, an official spokesman said.

Mehbooba also laid the foundation of a new block of 28 flats which would also be built in a year’s time and would cost Rs four crore, the spokesman said.

He said the construction of these flats would address the accommodation needs of the move employees by a great measure.

The chief minister went round the newly-constructed flats and took stock of the facilities put in place, the spokesman said.

She expressed satisfaction over the completion of these flats in the stipulated time schedule and directed that the same timeline be maintained in the next phase of constructions as well.

Meanwhile, the Civil Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee (CSECC) welcomed Mehbooba’s reconstruction plan for estates department which would improve the accommodation facilities for the employees.

“Such a reconstruction plan aimed at facilitating the stay of move employees has been rolled out after 50 years now under the leadership of Mehbooba,” Chairman of CSECC Ghulam Rasool Mir said in a statement.