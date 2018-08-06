Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Director Meghna Gulzar and Reliance Entertainment’s Phantom Films have signed up to produce a series on the life and case files of former Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Rakesh Maria.

The series, based on his experiences and various case files of his career, will be directed by Meghna.

“Rakesh Maria’s life-experiences and his prolific career in law-enforcement are a powerful lens to explore the chronology of crime and terror, in our society – as a city, as well as, as a country and a geographical region. The potential of this content is limitless, and that is supremely exciting for me,” the director said in a statement.

As Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic) in 1993, Maria cracked the Bombay serial blasts case, and later moved to DCP (Crime) and then Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), of the Mumbai Police.

He solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. He was also given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008 and interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, and successfully investigated the case.

“It is exciting to re-live the journey… It’s also a valuable opportunity to place before the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police when facing tough challenges and working against all odds,” Maria said.

Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Vice Chairman, Reliance Entertainment, said they are excited to bring Maria’s life on-screen.

“We are delighted to partner with one of the most distinguished law enforcement officers of our times, Rakesh Maria, to present the courageous accomplishments of his career, and the unacknowledged contributions of thousands of members of the Mumbai Police, safeguarding the security of our city,” he said.

No premiere date for the series has been fixed yet. (PTI)