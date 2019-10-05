Meghalaya Governor calls on Dr Jitendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Governor of Meghalaya, Tathagata Roy called on the Union Minister of State (I/C) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Governor offered his inputs regarding social and other issues related to Meghalaya. Dr Jitendra Singh said that the development of North Eastern States has always been on priority of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that North East has been benefitted a lot in terms of connectivity with rest of country.

The Minister recalled that 22nd National Conference on e-Governance was held in Shillong recently, which was jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reform & Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of Meghalaya and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. The ‘Shillong Declaration’ on e-Governance was adopted after intensive deliberations during the sessions held over two days.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Government is making all efforts to promote handloom and handicrafts of North east. He added that other areas which have potential in Meghalaya are fishery development and piggery development, which will provide livelihood opportunities to people of the State.