Mega Sarpanch Conclave in J&K on anvil: LG

Draj Bridge on Rajouri-Budhal Road inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday dedicated the 72 mtr long Draj Bridge on Rajouri-Budhal road to the public.

The construction of the 72 mtr Draj Bridge on Rajouri-Kandi-Budhal road will provide much needed all weather connectivity to the surrounding villages of Draj, Samote, Budhal, Kotranka and other areas.

Addressing a gathering of enthusiastic locals of the area, Army and GREF personnel, the Lt. Governor underlined the contribution of BRO to the nation in developing strategic infrastructure in the most difficult and harsh conditions. He praised BRO for rendering commendable services in connecting inaccessible, remote areas along borders and also congratulated them for completing the bridge in a record time of one year.

The Lt. Governor observed that, in addition, to its strategic importance, the Draj Bridge will also facilitate the socio-economic development of the whole region by accentuating all weather connectivity.

The Lt. Governor termed the construction of the Draj Bridge as a reiteration of the Government of India’s commitment to the development of connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that more bridges and roads are in the pipeline for strengthening the road connectivity, especially in remote and inaccessible areas.

On the occasion, the Lt. Governor congratulated 110 RCC, 31TF, Project Sampark and BRO team for the execution of the work with utmost professionalism which will strengthen the road network in the area.

He also appreciated the support extended by the local residents and Civil Administration in overcoming various challenges faced by the BRO during the construction of the bridge.

During his welcome address, Brig. YK Ahuja, Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, informed that the 72 mtr long Multi Cell Box Type load Class 70 Bridge will provide all weather movement without any restriction on plying of heavy traffic.

Later, the Lt. Governor also interacted with the deputation comprising BDC Chairperson Budhal and Sarpanchs of the area wherein he said that a mega Sarpanch Conclave would be organised soon for strengthening and capacity building of the elected representatives. He observed that the successful conduct of Panchayat and BDC elections will go a long way in ensuring development at grass root level. The deputation also submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to various developmental issues of their respective areas.

Lt. General Ranbir Singh, GoC Northern Command, Lt. General Harsha Gupta, GoC White Knights Corps, Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vivek Gupta, DIG Rajouri-Poonch, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, SSP Rajouri and other senior office of Army, Civil and Police Administration among others, who were present on the occasion.