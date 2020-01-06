Meeting over JNU violence underway at Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers is underway at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before.
A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday.
The clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in first look from ‘Toofan’
Hope we won’t have to constantly tell stories on acid attack survivors to see change: Deepika
Didn’t want to do surface-level scream fest with ‘Ghost Stories’: Zoya Akhtar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper