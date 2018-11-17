Meeting held to explore alternative crop to eradicate poppy cultivation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Excise Commissioner Talat Parvez Rohalla on Friday chaired a meeting to explore the possibility of providing alternative crop/Livelihood to the families involved in illicit cultivation of Poppy/Cannabis so that cultivation of illicit crop and addiction to drugs can be eradicated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Dr Abdul Salam, Dy Excise Commissioner Executive Kashmir Mohammad Farooq Dar and officers from Directorate of Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, School Education, Industries and Commerce Health, ICP, SSP Crime, Representative of SSP Traffic SDMs of Zainapora and Bijbhera, Chief Agriculture of Shopain, Anantnag. Kulgam, General Manager various DICs, District Floriculture Officers, HOD Psychiatry GMC Srinagar, Social Works Department University of Kashmir, All Excise and Taxation Officers of Kashmir Division were present

Suggestions were sought from Departments of Agriculture, Floriculture, Industries Commerce, ICPS, Health so that possible ways and means for providing alternate crop/skill to the families involved in this illicit cultivation can be provided.

Excise Commissioner stressed upon the allied departments that this being a social cause and collective responsibility as such all the departments may suggest the crops to be adopted as an alternate to the illicit cultivation in the various areas involved in this cultivation, keeping in view topography, availability of irrigation facilities and market avenues of the alternate crop.

Social works Department University of Kashmir was requested to go for profiling of groups/people who are involved in this illicit cultivation.

Various officers from Agriculture and allied departments and also SDMs of Zainapora and Bijbhera have given their valuable suggestions in this regard. SDMs/ Revenue officers were asked to give the details of families involved in this illicit crop to the Additional Commissioner Kashmir, so that further necessary action can be taken by the Department.

Excise Commissioner also stressed on organizing special awareness camps in the areas involved in such cultivation by involving people and making them aware about the ill effects of this cultivation and also adopting alternative crop patterns in which experts from Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries, Floriculture departments may provide their technical knowhow and make people aware about various schemes of the respective departments being undertaken. So that people may switch over to other cash crops.

Further in order to have a check on illicit trade/transportation of Narcotic substances which include Charas, Fukki and other drugs. It was decided that a joint check post of comprising of Crime, Police, Excise and Revenue shall be constituted which will check the movement of illicit trade at Lower Munda Check Post. The team will work round the clock