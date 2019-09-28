Meenakshi gets addl charge of Rector Udhampur Campus

Ganjoo Registrar; Jasrotia Director Colleges; Chouhan Dean Students Placement

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Four professors including two Directors of University of Jammu got additional charge.

According to order issued by Assistant Registrar (Estab), Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Director, DIQA shall function as Rector, Udhampur Campus, in addition to her existing duties as Director, DIQA; Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Director, The Law School shall function as Director, Colleges Development Council in addition to his existing duties; Prof. R.K Ganjoo, Professor of Geology shall function as Registrar in addition to his existing duties in the Department of Geology; and Prof. Vinay Chauhan, Professor of The Business School shall function as Dean, Student Placement in addition to his existing duties till further orders.