Meenakshi gets addl charge of Rector Udhampur Campus

Ganjoo Registrar; Jasrotia Director Colleges; Chouhan Dean Students Placement
STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Four professors including two Directors of University of Jammu got additional charge. According to order issued by Assistant Registrar (Estab), Dr Meenakshi Kilam, Director, DIQA shall function as Rector, Udhampur Campus, in addition to her existing duties as Director, DIQA; Prof. Arvind Jasrotia, Director, The Law School shall function as Director, Colleges Development Council in addition to his existing duties; Prof. R.K Ganjoo, Professor of Geology shall function as Registrar in addition to his existing duties in the Department of Geology; and Prof. Vinay Chauhan, Professor of The Business School shall function as Dean, Student Placement in addition to his existing duties till further orders.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan’s plea challenging conviction
First-ever Jammu Film Festival to begin today
Dr Ronisha of De spa Studio receives ‘Best Makeup Artist in J&K’ Award
SWD organises awareness camp under POSHAN Abhiyan
Amitabh Bachchan named Dadasaheb Phalke winner, congratulations pour in
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper