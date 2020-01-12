Medium intensity earthquake jolts Ladakh

Jammu: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.
The tremor lasted for a few seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.
The spokesman said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage. (PTI)
