Meditation awareness programme held

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In an efforts to spread the values and message of spiritualism, self transformation through meditation and positive thinking among the inmates, Superintendent District Jail, Udhampur, Mr. Harish Kotwal formally inaugurated 7-days Meditation Awareness Programme at District Jail Udhampur here today. The Awareness programme was organized by Bharma Kumaris , Center Barrian, Udhampur.

Superintendent, Mr. Kotwal shared his views on Meditation to create a deeper sense of awareness of the important role of spirituality in human development besides to understand our rights as well as our responsibilities in the society.

Earlier, In-charge Bharma Kumaris , Center Barrian, Udhampur, B.K Mamta said that soul consciousness is the only solution to all the problems in the world and highlighted the main objective of the programme to created positive thoughts through spiritual knowledge that flows into the mind from our subconscious to strengthen the intellect so that the individual can discriminate and thereby only allow positive and peaceful thoughts to flow into the mind besides through this process of self development the individual develops more control over the mind.

Among Others, senior officers/ officials of district Jail, Sewadari of the Bharma Kumaris which include, B.K. Sham Lal, B.K. Himant Singh, large number of inmates were also present on the occasion.