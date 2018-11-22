Medical, veterinary camp on Nov 24

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: Gurj Division will organnise a medical and veterinary camp on Nov, 24, 2018 at village Marheen of Kathua district (J&K) under Project Operation Sadbhavna. A team of doctors from army and civil will be available for health check up and distribution of medicines and equipment. The people of village Mahreen and its adjoining villages are requested for maximum participation to avail the facilities being provided by the army.
