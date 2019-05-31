Medical shop sealed for illegal sale of drugs

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: In continuation to the drive against drug menace, orders for closure of one more medical pharmacy in Bishnah were executed on Thursday. During the investigation of FIR No. 67/2019 under section 8/21/22/27-A/29 NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bishnah, it was found that Rajeev Sharma, son of Raja Ram Sharma, resident of Ward No.9 Bishnah, Jammu, who was operating a medical shop under the name M/s Samridhi Mefical Hall, Bishnah was indulging in clandestine, illegal sale of Drugs at exorbitant rates. The matter was brought to the notice of the Deputy Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization, Muthi, Jammu by SDPO R S Pura, Dy.SP, Sourabh Prashar. Based on the recommendations of SDPO RSPura, the Deputy Controller, Drug and Food Control Organization, Jammu issued orders for closure of the said medical shop untill further orders. The order issued by the Deputy Controller was executed by the SHO P/S bishnah Inspr. Rattan Singh Rana today on May 30, 2019.