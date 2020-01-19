Medical shop gutted

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: A medical shop was gutted in fire at Akhnoor Main Bazaar due to electric short circuit on Saturday.

As per the details, fire broke out in a medical shop with name and style Krishana Medical Hall opposite Sub District Hospital Akhnoor. On seeing flames coming out of the shop, locals immediately called fire tenders which broke open the locks of shop and doused the fire. Akhnoor police has registered a case for inquiry.