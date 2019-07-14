Medical employees to observe hunger strike on July 22, 23

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu & Kashmir Medical Employee Federation (JKMEF) has decided to observe two-day hunger strike on July 22 and July 23 to highlight their long pending demands. In a meeting held here on Saturday, Shabir Ahmad Langoo, Chairman JKMEF said that around 1,000 paramedical employees are working on academic arrangement under provisions of SRO 384/409 at GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu and their associated hospitals for last 10 years.

The Federation emphasized on the role played by these contractual employees working on a meager salary, which helped both the institutions to reach new heights in their endeavours for improving patient-care services. The Federation has approached the concerned higher authorities numerous time regarding their genuine demands but nothing has been done to fulfill the same. GMC Srinagar administration in 2017 has ensured for redressral of all their demands but nothing has been done in this regard till date, Langoo said.

Langoo further informed that the federation has decided to observe two-day hunger strike on July 22 and 23 in support of genuine demands of all temporary employees.