Medical employees call on DHS Jammu

JAMMU: A deputation of J&K Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF) led by its President, Dharminder Singh Bhargav met Director Health Services (DHS), Jammu, and discussed various issues like DPC, SRO-20 upgradation and publication of seniority list of various categories of employees.
The Director Health Services Jammu informed that DPC of all the categories except Junior Assistant /Senior Assistant /Lab Technician and X-Ray Technician is pending due to detection of certain irregularities in seniority which are been worked out and DPC of these categories shall be held within a couple of days.
As regard SRO 20, Singh said that he has already taken up this issue with concerned authorities several times.
The directorate will issue a fresh reminder to this effect to the concerned authorities and pursue vigorously, he added. As regards updation & publication of seniority list, the director ensured publication of revised seniority list within a month for holding DPC.
The delegation comprised of Jatinder Singh, Ajeet Kumar, Ravinder Singh (Rozy), Sham Pal Sharma, Waryam Singh and Parveen Kumar.
