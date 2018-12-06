Medical checkup culminates in Vishwa Bharati

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A week-long medical checkup concluded at Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School, here.

“During the programme ENT specialists visited the school and examined the ears, nose and throats of the students,” the school’s faculty member in a handout issued on Thursday said.

“The programme was held in school auditorium were students from class nursery to class 12th were called class wise for proper checkup,” faculty member said adding that the process was carried out to find out the deficiencies if any among students related to seeing and hearing and their treatment for their better academics and bright future.