Medical checkup culminates in Vishwa Bharati

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A week-long medical checkup concluded at Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School, here.
“During the programme ENT specialists visited the school and examined the ears, nose and throats of the students,” the school’s faculty member in a handout issued on Thursday said.
“The programme was held in school auditorium were students from class nursery to class 12th were called class wise for proper checkup,” faculty member said adding that the process was carried out to find out the deficiencies if any among students related to seeing and hearing and their treatment for their better academics and bright future.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sandra Oh, Andy Samberg to host 2019 Golden Globes
U’khand govt sets up panel to examine objections about Kedarnath
DPS Nagbani holds physical fitness sessions
Sanjay Dutt, Aayush Sharma to team up for gangster film
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper