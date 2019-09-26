Medical check-up camp held at PS Ikhani

STATE TIMES NEWS

POUNI: Medical checkup and distribution of medicines Camp concluded at Primary School Ikhani in Zone Pouni of District Reasi.

Camp was organised under the supervision of Dr Younis Choudhary in collaboration with CEO Reasi under the stewardship of Sanjeev Kumar Head Teacher GPS Ikhani. Dr Susheel Jagotra, Zonal Medical Officer PHC Garan (Kalakot) along with team of doctors provided free healthcare services and medicines to the patients/students of adjoining far-flung areas viz Gool, Ikhani, Pakhna, Haucth, Kantha and Padder.

A total of 360 patients including women and children reported in the medical camp who were given free services in dentistry, physiotherapy, gaenecology, ortho and pediatric specializations. Team of doctors comprised of Dr Susheel, Dr Mohit, Dr Pirakshi besides Surinder, Shashi Kiran, Sumit Pawar, Mohan Pawar and Anuradha Sharma attended the camp.

Dr Pirakshi and Anuradha Sharma also created awareness among students and locals regarding Poshan and Fit India Abhiyan of government.

In addition exhibition of Prajapita Brahmakumaris International Spritual University Mount Abu Rajasthan was also displayed through BK Mohan Pawar of Bantalab Centre Jammu.

Locals lauded the efforts of Dr Susheel and his team for successful completion of medical camp in hilly terrain of Ikhani.

Earlier camp was inaugurated by Vijay Kumar Sarpanch in presence of Sanjeev Kumar Sharma Head Teacher, who while presenting aims and objectives of the programme, said to provide such free medical services including awareness of various health schemes in remotest Ikhani is the dire need due to nonavailability of any medical subcentre in the area.